The latest episode of Anupamaa starring Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna was high on drama. Anuj Kapadia played by Gaurav Khanna asked Anupamaa played by Rupali Ganguly to meet as he needed a closure. Though Anupamaa hesitated a little at first, she decided to meet him. Little did she know that she would be screamed and shouted at. Anuj Kapadia, who is heartbroken, told Anupamaa that he still loves her. He asked where was she for the past five years. In a way, he also compared Anu and Aadhya. He said that Chhoti Anu who has now become Aadhya has gone on Anupamaa. Netizens are not happy with this remark. Also Read - Anupamaa spoiler: Anuj's obsessive behaviour scares Anu; Shruti manipulates Aadhya

Latest TV News and Entertainment News are now available on BollywoodLife's WhatsApp channel. Also Read - Anupamaa: Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna are uncomfortable shooting together? Here's what we know

On Twitter, the latest episode of Anupamaa is being widely discussed. Anuj Kapadia's screaming at Anupamaa has left many upset given that Anu had a traumatic marriage with Vanraj in the past. Plus, fans are not okay with Anuj and Aadhya being compared. A lot of people are stating that Aadhya has traits of her biological mother Maya and is nothing like Anupamaa as Anu does not manipulate, lie, etc. Anuj Kapadia is currently receiving backlash from many of Anupamaa's fans for his latest behaviour. Also Read - Anupamaa spoiler: Shruti catches Anuj and Anu red handed; is shaken with his love confession for ex-wife

Trending Now

Check out the tweets below:

Choti/ Adhya is NOTHING like #anupamaa .. Anu doesn’t lie , manipulate , plot & plan . She cannot be rude or unfair !

That 12 yr old is NOT a parchayi of Anu

That kid is a result of Maaya’s genes , Anuj’s parvarish & Shru’s pampering — RupA? ( Fan account) (@NewRupa) February 12, 2024

Mini Maaya isnt like #Anupamaa in anything she's a carbon copy of her BIO MAA ?

Millions of miles apart from Anu she can never be like her ever she's a parchhai of her bio mother n poops thats all ?? — Manisha (@Rupali_Fan4ever) February 12, 2024

Did Anuj say Aadhya is like Anupamaa in heart and soul? I'm sorry but how? Perhaps I'm looking at it from a normal view but how is she like Anupamaa? All I see is a manipulative child who misbehaves... ?? #Anupamaa — Jenna?✨ (@Meera125678) February 12, 2024

Aadhya is nowhere near or close to our anu.looking at 12yrs old doing all these manipulations & controlling adults,she is more like bio mother maya #Anupamaa — Neha (@nehalovesDVD) February 12, 2024

Top TV shows that got banned in Pakistan

Well, during this conversation, Anuj Kapadia made a love confession. He accepted that he still loves his ex-wife. But the promo suggests that Shruti who is now his fiance gets to know everything. It was her birthday and Anuj Kapadia leaves stating that he has a meeting to attend. But he actually meets Anupamaa. What will happen now?