Anupamaa TV show has undergone a major change. The show that is headlined by Rupali Ganguly has taken a leap of five years. A lot has changed over these five years. The latest promo of the show has dropped the hints of what fans can expect in the upcoming episodes. Anupamaa has become anti-social and does not want to talk to anybody. She is in fact even scared to let anyone enter her home. She has let darkness take over her life after Anuj Kapadia's divorce saga. But soon there will be light in Anupamaa's life again. The show will see some major twists and turns. Here's what fans can expect. Also Read - Anupamaa shocking twists: Anu reaches America to a new life full of shocks and struggle, will she run into Anuj?

Devika comes to Anu's rescue

We have already seen Devika, Anu's good friend, marking her return. She has managed to meet Anupamaa and is going to help her get through her tough time. It will be Devika who will get Anu to move to America. She will be the one to arrange for flight tickets and work permit for Anupamaa to go to America and live her dreams. Also Read - Anupamaa: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Sachin Tyagi to replace Anuj Kapadia in Anu's life?

New struggles await Anupamaa in America

In the promo, we have already seen that Anu turns a waitress in America. It is only after her belongings are stolen that she has to survive on little money. The promo has revealed how Anupamaa will have to face new difficulties and challenges as she moves her base to America.

New man in Anupamaa's life?

As per latest updates, it appears that a new man will soon enter Anupamaa's life. Actor Sachin Tyagi's name is now connected to Anupamaa. He could be the one who helps out Anupamaa during her stay in America. In the latest promo, we have already seen how Anu and Sachin Tyagi meet on the plane and discuss her YouTube channel. Given how nice Anupamaa is, we won't be surprised if Sachin's character falls for her.

I m very excited for to watch this sceen ❤️

Manishji will be doing Joshi Ben ki tareef Joshi Ben k samne?

Haye her reaction will be sukoon to watch❤️?

And even I would love to see his reaction the day every1 will know who is joshi ben?#Anupamaa #RupaliGanguly pic.twitter.com/KAGU9JUqxa — shrifali_shriti (@RupShree29) December 20, 2023

New woman in Anuj Kapadia's life?

Well, reports suggest that makers are planning to introduce a new female lead that will be paired opposite Anuj Kapadia. He will not stay solo and will rather find new love after Anupamaa. Names of actresses like Ayesha Singh, Sukriti Kandpal and more are being rumoured to be paired opposite Anuj Kapadia played by Gaurav Khanna.

Anu and Anuj's paths to cross again

Given their forever love, it is expected that MaAn will reunite again. The promo suggests that both of them are in America and with some twisted fate, they will meet again. But Anuj may not talk to Anupamaa as Choti Anu has her.

Dimpy's miserable state

The latest promo has revealed that Dimpy will be in the miserable state in the Shah house. She will be dominated by Baa, Vanraj and others. Even her son will listen to her. Her son will turn into a spoilt brat thanks to pampering by Vanraj and Baa. It is Kavya who pushes her to think about her life. Dimpy may soon decide to run away from the Shah house with her new found interest Tapish.