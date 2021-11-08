As we approach a new week, let us take a look at what our fave shows hold for us. Fans of Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Udaariyaan are waiting with bated breath. Here is a lowdown... Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa, Imlie and more: Here's all that will happen in tonight's episode of top TV shows

Anupamaa

In the coming episode of Anupamaa we will see that Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) heads to the Shah house. There, Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) has been character assassinated by Toshu (Aashish Mehrotra) which leaves Anuj furious. In the coming days, Anuj will head there and confess that he has been in love with Anupamaa for 26 years. This will leave Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) fuming. He is already embarrassed for having cheated on his sister, Dolly. Samar (Paras Kalnawat) feels Anuj is the perfect life partner for Anupamaa as the years go by.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

In Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, happiness has returned to the lives of Ninad and Ashwini as the former realises his mistakes towards his wife. There is a stir in the household after he hugs her in front of everyone. Bhavani (Kishori Shahane) decides to reunite Sayi (Ayesha Singh) and Virat (Neil Bhatt) as a couple. She also fights with Ashwini for giving so much freedom to Sayi. She tells them that she wants a grandchild next year. This leaves Pakhi (Aishwarya Sharma) irked beyond measure.

Imlie

The love story of Aditya (Gashmeer Mahajani) and Imlie (Sumbul Touqueer) will come to an end. It seems Aditya will also believe that she tried to shoot Malini (Mayuri Deshmukh), which will cause immense pain to Imlie. She removes her sindoor and mangalsutra deciding to leave the Tripathi house for once and for all.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

In the coming episodes of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we will see some conflict between Manjari and Mahima. While the former feels Aarohi is perfect for her son, Abhimanyu, the latter decides on Akshara as she feels she is as docile as Manjari. Moreover, Aarohi will get a shock seeing the closeness between Akshara and Dr. Abhimanyu Birla. In the mean time, Akshara gets a job as a therapist at the Birla hospital much to the surprise of Dr. Abhimanyu.

Udaariyaan

We will see that Fateh (Ankit Gupta) is more drawn towards Tejo and does not wish to marry Jasmin any more. His feelings will leave him tormented. At the same time, Tejo will learn about the dark past of Angad (Karan V Grover) and get attached to him. She will take a decision to marry him shocking one and all. Let us see what happens!