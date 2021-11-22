It is a whole new week and people are waiting to see what unfolds on their fave shows. Here is a look at top five shows and what twists they have for viewers in the coming episodes this week. Also Read - From Rupali Ganguly to Sumbul Touqeer Khan, you will be amazed to see how cute these 7 TV actresses looked in their childhood – see pics

Anupamaa

In the coming week, we will see that Bapuji tells Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) that Lord Krishna has sent Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) in her life. He tells her to open her heart for him. In the coming days, we will see that the makers have planned a makeover for Anupamaa. On the other hand, we will see that Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) decided he will somehow bring Anupamaa back home for the Shah family. He wants to be his old self. His relationship with Kavya (Madalsa Sharma) is on the brink after she cheated on them. Baa also suggests the remarriage of Anupamaa and Vanraj.

Sirf Tum

We will see that Suhani (Eisha Singh) is devastated as she fails the entrance exam. Ranveer (Vivian Dsena) is shocked. This is a plan by Ansh who wants to say that Suhani flunked because of Ranveer. But Ranveer is not one to take things lying down. He decides to go to the dean's room and check the papers. It seems the roll numbers were interchanged and hence Suhani's results were bad. Let us see how Ranveer avenges the matter.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

In the coming episodes we will see that Dr. Abhimanyu Birla (Harshad Chopda) and Akshara fall in love with one each. They plan to confess their feelings. But Aarohi will make it obvious that she likes him. Will Akshara give up on her love for Dr. Abhimanyu?

Udaariyaan

Fans of Udaariyaan will see that Jasmine and Fateh head to the residence of the Virk's for the engagement of Tejo (Priyanka Chahar Choudhary) and Angad Mann (Karan V Grover). There Jasmine plans to expose the fake engagement of Tejo and Angad. She is upset seeing that Tejo is married to someone as rich as Angad. Fateh has plans to end his marriage with Jasmine and has a surprise planned for her.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

In the coming week, Sai (Ayesha Singh) comes to know that Virat (Neil Bhatt) is truly madly in love with her. Ashwini tells her that she needs to decide if she loves him as a husband or a friend. In the upcoming days, we will see that Sadanand dies in the mission, and his wife Shruti comes to live in the Chavan Niwas. She is going to create issues for Sai.