There is a lot of excitement around the upcoming tracks of your fave shows. Here is a lowdown of what you can expect in tonight's episodes...

Anupamaa

In the upcoming episode of Anupamaa, Bapuji tells Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) that Radha and Krishna's name is immortal since centuries. He said they could not unite in their times, but now the scenario is different. He tells her to make space for Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) in her heart. Anupamaa decides to go with Anuj. Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) decides that he wants his wife back in his home to sort out his dysfunctional family life.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Fans of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will see that Akshara rejects the love confession of Dr. Abhimanyu Birla (Harshad Chopda). He will be in shock. He falls down the stairs and needs to be hospitalised. Even Aarohi falls sick and blames Akshara. Abhimanyu decides to do the operation even though he is unwell. Akshara and Abhimanyu have some emotional moments.

Sirf Tum

Ranveer (Vivian Dsena) makes sure that Suhani (Eisha Singh) gets a royal welcome in the college. She is surprised to see all the arrangements. She accepts the flower bouquet which he gives her. Ranveer says your journey towards becoming a doctor will start now. They walk together.

Udaariyaan

At the party, Angad Mann makes Tejo and Fateh dance together. They share a intense eyelock. This angers Jasmine like anything. She asks Tejo if she still loves Fateh. She screams and says Yes!

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

We will see that Sai and Virat head out for Diwali shopping. While she wants to wear a salwar suit, they suggest that she dons a saree for the same.