Anupamaa

In the coming episode of Anupamaa, we will see that Bapuji sings qawwali with the team. Paritosh says that one should be very prudent before marrying. Vanraj tells them that it is okay if one marriage does not work out, people can always try for a second time. Pakhi (Muskaan Bamne) says she does not want to marry seeing how her parents marriage failed. She said that even Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) and Kavya's (Madalsa Sharma) love marriage has not lasted and flourished.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Fans of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we will see that Sai (Ayesha Singh) prays to God to return Virat (Neil Bhatt) back home safely. He has been injured in the blast. We will see that he will come home with Shruti who is pregnant with the child of Sadanand.

Udaariyaan

Tomorrow, Jasmine will get the shock of her life in Udaariyaan. Fateh (Ankit Gupta) tells her that the marriage was a fake one. He says they only took six rounds and the pandit was an actor.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

In Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we will see that Dr. Abhimanyu gets accused of molestation by Ruby. The sisters, Akshara and Aarohi discuss this. Even the Birla think about the blame on Dr. Abhimanyu.

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2

The fight between Kusum and Gehna continues leaving the latter shattered.