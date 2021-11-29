Here is a round-up of what we can expect in the upcoming episodes of your fave TV shows. We will see the function of Baa and Bapuji on Anupamaa and Virat will bring home in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Aishwarya Sharma's Mehendi ceremony, BTS pics from Anupamaa sets go viral, Vikas Gupta on entering Bigg Boss 15 and more

Anupamaa

There are quite a few surprises in store for all fans of Anupamaa. Preparations will start in full swing for the 50th marriage anniversary celebrations of Baa and Bapuji. Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) will grind the mehendi for the function. Anuj will buy back the house from Kavya (Madalsa Sharma) and give it to the Shah's. This will make Anupamaa supremely happy. She did it as she was upset seeing the reunion of Dolly and Vanraj. In the coming days, Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) and Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) will also come out in support of Kinjal. As we know, the marriage of Paritosh and Kinjal is under a lot of threat due to differences. Also Read - Neil Bhatt-Aishwarya Sharma wedding: Bride-to-be happily poses at fam-jam on her Mehendi ceremony - view pics

Udaariyaan

The marital drama will continue in Udaariyaan. We will see that Fateh has set a marriage trap for Jasmine. In the mean time, Jass will expose the evil side of Jasmine to Fateh. On the other hand, Tejo comes to know about Angad Mann's daughter and his tragic past. Jasmine has plans to fly to Canada with Fateh but he has set a trap to expose her. We have to see if the two end up getting marrying and what happens to Angad (Karan V Grover) and Tejo (Priyanka Chahar Choudhary). Also Read - Anupamaa: BTS pics of Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Sudhanshu Pandey and others from Baa-Babuji's 50th wedding anniversary will leave you excited for the episode - view pics

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

In the upcoming episodes of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we will see that Dr Abhimanyu's marriage gets fixed to Dr. Ruby. This will be done by his father. She is the daughter of a minister. His father is upset with Akshara and Aarohi for hurting his son. There will be a sequence where Akshara's life is in danger due to Dr. Ruby and he saves her.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

We will see that Virat (Neil Bhatt) goes on a mission. His former colleague, Sadanand has become a terrorist. He manages to kill him but comes to know that his wife, Shruti is in Nagpur with an unborn baby. Virat decides to bring Shruti to the Chavan home. Will he give his name to the unborn child and bring that heir to the Chavan home?

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2

In the coming days, we will see that Gehna manages to oust Swara from the bedroom of Pankaj. She exposes her in front of one and all.