Anupamaa upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Anupamaa, we see Romil drink too much alcohol and misbehave with Anuj, and once again he says to Pakhi to stay away from him; otherwise, he will tell everything in front of Anupamaa. Well, once again, Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) feels something strange and makes Anuj understand that Romil is a child and also understands Romil about whatever he did, but finally, Romil apologizes to Anuj, Ankush, and everyone. Well they have to deal with him being very polite, but will he ever understand the values of family? Later on, we see Dimpy (Nishi Saxena) draw the lines in Shah's house and separate her kitchen from Baa's. It gets very emotional to see this, as her house is completely broken. On the other side, we see Anuj give the one major project to Pakhi, and Anupamaa, well, Adhik is once again very angry because of Pakhi. Well, we see that Anuj has finally said to Adhik and Barkha that they suffer a huge loss because of Adhik and Barkha. Let's see what Anuj will do. Will Anuj and Anupamaa Vanraj save Pakhi from Adhik's domestic violence? Also Read - Anupaama, YRKKH and more: Upcoming twists on Top 10 TV shows

