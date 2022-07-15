Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna and Sudhanshu Pandey's show Anupamaa is one of the highly rated shows. Fans are in love with the drama that unfolds in Anupamaa. It started off as a progressive show that had a woman breaking the societal norms and moving towards empowerment. Now, the show is all about Anu and Anuj Kapadia's married life. A new member has entered their life now. They have adopted a girl and named her Anu. But this little one is going to be the cause of more drama in MaAn's life. Also Read - Anupamaa: Anuj, Badi Anu and Choti Anu turn into Minions as they twin in Yellow; Rupali Ganguly introduces new member of Kapadia clan

Anuj and Vanraj to have a big fight

After introducing little Anu to the Kapadias, in today's episode we will see aka Anupamaa and Anuj taking Anu to meet the Shahs. Even after marriage, Anupamaa still has connections with the Shahs so she takes Anu to meet her family. It will be Vanraj who will greet them at the door. As he opens the door, Vanraj will comment on chhoti Anu and say that there is no need to introduce her to the rest of the family as they hid from everyone. Anuj will then give it back to him saying that he needs no advice from a stranger. Vanraj will then say that Anupamaa will suffer because of this decision of adopting a child. Anupamaa, of course, will warn Vanraj over this and ask him to not interfere in her married life. Also Read - TRP Report Week 27: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 FAILS to DETHRONE Anupamaa but surpasses Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Imlie and more [Check TOP 5]

What will be Baa's reaction to chhoti Anu?

While Vanraj has reacted so aggressively to Anuj and Anupamaa's adoption, we wonder how will Baa reacted to the same. She has been against Anuj and Anupamaa's relationship since the beginning and now chhoti Anu has also marked her entry. Also Read - Anupamaa MAJOR TWIST: Anu and Anuj bring their adopted daughter home; Kapadias and Shahs in shock