The television show Anupamaa has once again got everyone's attention with its major twist. Chhavi Pandey aka Maya's death in the show has brought a twist that no one expected. For the past few months, Maya proved to be the thorn in Anuj and Anupamaa's relationship. It was because of her that they stayed away from each other as Anuj took up the responsibility to take care of Maya who was suffering from anxiety and mental issues. Now, after her death, fans are expecting Anuj and Anu to come together and lead a happy life. But will that happen? Also Read - Anupamaa upcoming twist: Anupamaa has to take the most difficult decision of her life; will her family hate her for this?

Anupamaa MAJOR twist to unfold soon

Anupamaa is all set to go to America. It has been her dream for a long time. But now she is worried for Chhoti Anu. As Chhoti Anu's biological mother Maya is no more, Anupamaa seems to be worrying a lot about her. Even the Shahs and Kapadias are wondering how will Chhoti function without the presence of a mother in her life. Anupamaa is also feeling guilty because Maya jumped in front of the truck to save her. She is feeling guilty that Maya lost her life because of her. Now, in the upcoming episodes, we will see how Chhoti Anu is distraught and Anupamaa comes to take care of her in Kapadia Mansion. Also Read - TRP List Week 26: Anupamaa remains at the top; Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin BEATS Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

The new promo of Anupamaa shows that Anupamaa feeds Chhoti Anu who has suffered a panic attack. She calms her down and makes her go to sleep. Then we see Vanraj getting all worried for Anupamaa's career and expresses to Kavya that he feels Anuj Kapadia would cut Anupamaa's wings and shatter her dreams to go to the US. Malti Devi is also quite shaken and wondering about Anupamaa's future. Apparently, there is a big event coming up and she is worried that Anupamaa may not show up. She calls her but in the promo we see that Anuj cuts the call. Well, it is unclear whether Anuj cut Malti Devi's call or someone elses. Also Read - Anupamaa upcoming twist: Anu has to choose between choti Anu and her career; will Malti Devi help her make a choice?

Tomorrow's epi is gonna be so emotional? Can someone pls shut TRASH?mouth (1st time I'm using that word for him??), does he think Anuj is like him, who is a Destiny destroyer? How Dare he even say such? DKP I hate u for making V? so relevant in MaAn's marriage.#Anupamaa pic.twitter.com/4lSRId5Ueg — Tee (@MaAn_Muse) July 8, 2023

Will Vanraj's prediction come true? We will have to see what Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna's show has in store for the audience.