Anupamaa upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Rupali Ganguly's show, we see that Maya played by Chhavi Pandey has a change of heart. Anupamaa talks to Maya and asks her to keep her calm for daughter Chhoti Anu. Maya then feels guilty and wonders why Anupamaa is being so nice to her despite her behaviour. She realises all her mistakes. Then, Anupamaa and Anuj are having a discussion in the garden. Anuj asks Anu to give him a call every week. Then he receives a call from Maya who says that she wants to meet Anupamaa. In the upcoming track of the show, we shall see that Maya will apologise to Anu and accept all her faults. Then as a truck is about to hit Anupamaa, Maya will jump in to save Anu and rather give her life. Also Read - Anupamaa upcoming twist: Maya has a change of heart; gives up her life to save Anu?

Anupamaa upcoming twist

A new promo of the show has made its way to the internet in which the Shahs and Kapadia family members could be seen mourning Maya's death. Barkha uses this opportunity to emotionally torture Anu and cut her wings. She says that Chhoti Anu's biological mother is dead while the other is going to America. It seems Chhoti Anu does not have it written in her fate that she gets her mother's love. Anupamaa gets all emotional and seems to be rethinking her decision to go to America. On the other hand, Vanraj gives Anupamaa an advice that she should not let anyone come between her and her dreams and she should definitely go to America. Anuj Kapadia is listening to all of it and seems to be making plans to bring Anupamaa's dreams come true somehow. Also Read - Anupamaa upcoming twist: Anuj saves Anu from Maya’s evil plan; Malti Devi brings new twist with revenge saga

Check out Anupamaa new promo below:

PC: If Anu wnts to go to US it shld be her choice. I don't like hw Vanraj is interfering in Anu's life. I wish #Anupamaa tells him off that she can handle her life & FAM, she doesn't need his advise & interferences. He shld TC of his preggy wifey & FAM.pic.twitter.com/HKJNz4CGAC — Tee (@MaAn_Muse) July 5, 2023

In another promo, we have seen Anupamaa being at the airport all ready to take her flight to America. Chhoti Anu insists Anuj to call Anupamaa and ask her to stop. What happens next, it remains to be seen. Until then, for more entertainment news, stay tuned to BollywoodLife.com. Also Read - Anupamaa New Promo: Anuj-Chhoti make a desperate attempt to stop Anu from getting on the plane to America; MaAn fans worried for her 'Naya Safar' [WATCH]