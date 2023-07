Anupamaa was insulted and thrown out of Gurukul by Guru Maa, and she threatens to give her the most painful punishments in her life that she will remember forever. It seems like she has given the biggest pain to Anupamaa by taking her youngest son Samar’s life. In the upcoming promo, we see how Anupamaa is totally shattered with the news of Samar’s loss and is totally shaken and in a state of shock. In the latest promo, you can see a fearful Anupamaa reach Shah's house and ask about Samar, who went missing after the dance academy was taken over by Malti Devi. And she asks everyone about Samar's whereabouts, but nobody gives an answer until she reaches Toshu and holds his collar, and he tells her that Samar is no more. Also Read - Anupamaa upcoming twist: Barkha, Dimpy side with Malti, Will Anuj stand with Anu or break her heart again?

Watch the video of Anupamaa is totally shattered after she learns about younger son Samar is no more due to dance academy gets shut down.

One user commented, " Wht the hell samar ka corrector khtm kr diya jisne hamesha apne maa ko support kiya". Another user said, "Sari musibat ki jad anupama jab kuch karna hi nahi to ku dusman banate ghumti he pagal orat kuch kaam ki nahi".

Well, fans are heartbroken to see this latest development in the promo and are assuming that this might be Anupamaa's bad dream of losing her son. However, there are reports that claim Samar might take a drastic step to end his life as he is totally broken with his failure in career, and after the dance academy shutdown, he loses all hope. Plus, his personal life is on the burner too, as Dimpy is trying to become a vamp each day, and he is extremely disappointed by her. Now it will be interesting to see if it is Anupamaa's bad dream or if she will lose the most loving son in the show.