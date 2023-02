Anupamaa show is right now leaving the netizens and fans fuming with anger over the upcoming twists that is being shown in the show. In the upcoming episode we see Maya who is the real mother of Choti Anu making an effort to get physical with Anuj and even he is having no qualms on it. In the new promo we see Anuj getting mesmerised with Maya's dance and later they walks together where she wraps her hands around Anuj's arms and he is smiling. Makers are being lashed for this attempt, while Vanraj is being labelled as a shameless man who confronts to Anupamaa that he wishes to have his old life back as her presence gives him peace and she lashes out at Vanraj and tells him that she is very happy with her husband and daughter and dare he ever speaks to her this way. Also Read - Anupamaa Upcoming Twist: Anuj to get into a physical brawl with Vanraj? Maya inches closer towards Anuj and Anu

Watch the video of Anupamaa that is making the fans highly upset with it's upcoming twists.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Xxshreyansh creationsx (@suhani_videos)

#Anupamaa's reality vs Maya's dream. Bt AK is shameless bcz he hasn't held Anu with his other hand while letting M hold his one arm in M's dream. If his 26yrs of love ws pure he wld hv dragged Anu in M's dream, wldnt hv gallivanted alone into hr dream all alone. Crappy Man Alert. pic.twitter.com/N4snPABQYb — Namz ? (@PadhaiKaroPadai) February 20, 2023

Imagine Vanraj is thinking of EMA with his EX wife? The Anu will all know wouldn't be under same roof with this spinless man after this his indirect proposal. DKP should let Anu inform Anuj about this just like she did b4 their marriage. Vanraj Peace Kill You There!#Anupamaa pic.twitter.com/ehFgN5skMc — Tee ?? (@tellygists) February 20, 2023

The fans of Anupamaa are not happy with this new twist and they are slamming Anuj for letting Maya come close to him and is questioning about his 26 years of wait and love for Anupamaa, will this new twist drop the TRP or the makers will realise their mistake and get back on track? Also Read - Anupamaa SHOCKING twist: Anuj Kapadia WARNS Anu over making false promises to Chotti; picks Maya to accompany daughter on school picnic