Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) show fans will witness the most shocking twists in the coming days. Anu will learn that Shruti (Sukriti Kandpal) and Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) are engaged and she is shattered by this development in his life. But is happy that he has moved on as Choti Anu (Aura Bhatnagar) is happy to have Shruti in her life as her mom. Anuj Kapadia who tries to have a conversation with Anu will get stopped by Yashdeep (Vaquar Shaikh) and he will warn him to stay away from Anu. Anuj and Shruti's wedding preparations will begin in swing and this will break Anu each day, but Yashdeep will become her support and help her grow and start up her own business with her name Joshi Ben Ki Rasoi. Also Read - Anupamaa: When Rupali Ganguly thought she wouldn't be cast by Rajan Shahi due to her 'unprofessional behaviour'

While Anuj and Shruti who have been living together will have another shocker when Shruti realises that she is expecting a baby and is pregnant, and this news will leave Anuj shocked as he will have no memory of being intimate with her. But Anuj will happily accept this baby and might move on from Anu. The speculation is rife that Yashdeep will never tell Anu about his feelings and be with her as a friend. However, these upcoming twists might leave MaAn fans upset as there will no longer be any reunion of them. Also Read - Anupamaa spoiler: Yashdeep takes care of Anu; Anuj gets jealous seeing him get closer to her

In the current track, fans witness Anuj getting jealous of Yashdeep's closeness with Anuj as he feels that he has some feelings for her. Vanraj Shah has agreed to let Dimpy run the dance academy on the condition that he will take care of and handle the finances.

Hearing that your EX is moving on.....Jhatka toh lagta hai,wo bhi zor ka ?#Anupamaa Ps. Btw this move on would happen or not ,that's a different thing. pic.twitter.com/oa8VsmI7nA — Be Positive (@vibha510) February 4, 2024

MK the supposed stud getting asthma cum panic attack knowing abt Anu being unconscious after being dumped 5 yrs back is a different level sukoon??

Seeing him lie to his live in fiancee so casually ?

N shell again refuse to talk to him aww ?

PS: it's for d show ?? pic.twitter.com/m80b5E6E9z — Manisha (@Rupali_Fan4ever) February 4, 2024

