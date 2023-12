Anupamaa is one of the most popular shows on TV. The makers are adding major twists and turns in the upcoming episodes to spice up the content. The current storyline of Anupamaa is based on Anu and Anuj who parted ways 5 years ago. Anu goes to America and starts a new journey in her life. While Anuj is seen staying with Choti Anu. For the latest entertainment news updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Anupamaa: Muskan Bamne reacts to Chandni Bhagwanani replacing her as Pakhi; reveals family's reaction on quitting the show

The current episode of Anupamaa, Anu and Anupamaa are no longer toegtehr. Anupamaa meets a restaurant owner who is Anuj's biological father. Anuj who gives his Kapadia empire to brothers Ankush and Barkha, moves to America with Aadhya. Anuj and Aadhya spend time together and have the best time of their lives. Anuj is all set to move on in his life but still misses Anupamaa. But, Aadhya hates Anupamaa. Also Read - Anupamaa: Chandni Bhagwanani recalls getting death threats, reveals Rupali Ganguly's warm gesture on first day of shoot

Watch Anupamaa promo video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anupamaa (@anupama_serial_5702)

Trending Now

In the upcoming episode of Anupamaa, Anuj meets his best friend Shruti. He even changes Choti Anu's name to Aadhya. Shruti creates a strong bond with Aadhya and the latter wants her to get married to Anuj. Shruti who comes to Anu's restaurant becomes her friend. She even clicks the picture in the same location, but Anuj fails to see it. Aadhya also reaches the same restaurant and fails to see Anupamaa. Anu will soon mark a re-entry into Aadhya's life when she gets into trouble due to a social media scandal. Aadhya is seen as addicted to social media and leaves Anuj concerned. Anupamaa will rush to rescue her daughter Choti Anu. Will this bring Anuj and Anupamaa together? Will Aadhya start loving Anupamaa?