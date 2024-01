Anupamaa has grabbed the audience's attention with its current storyline and plot. The show has been ranking at the top of the TRP charts since the start. The makers are leaving no stone unturned in making their show interesting for the audience. Well, the current storyline of Anupamaa is about how Anu is moving on in her life in America. BollywoodLife has a WhatsApp channel which brings you all the latest entertainment news and TV news updates every day. Also Read - Anupamaa: Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna fans clash as they congratulate makers on big boost in TRPs [Check Reactions]

In the current episode of Anupamaa, Choti Anu aka Aadhya hates Anupamaa and manipulates Anuj to marry Shruti, his close friend. After Anuj and Shruti's engagement, Aadhya wants the two to get married soon. While Anu tries her level best to impress the restaurant owner with her cooking skills. Anuj who is still in love with Anupamaa is unable to forget her. But, has to get married to Shruti for his daughter Aadhya's sake. Also Read - Anupamaa: Chandni Bhagwanani aka new Pakhi gets candid on bond with Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey [Exclusive]

Watch Anupamaa promo video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anupamaa (@anupama_serial_5702)

In the upcoming episode of Anupamaa, Aadhya is shocked to see Anupamaa in their house and does not want her to come in front of Anuj. She insists Anuj bring cheese cake and a jacket for her. Aadhya plans to keep Anuj away from Anupamaa. Shruti stops Anupamaa and that is when Aadhya suffers a panic attack. She worries about Anuj seeing Anupamaa. Well, yet another major twist will soon take place when Samar comes back into Anupamaa's life. Samar's son Yashpal will turn out to look just like his father. Anupamaa gets emotional and feels her son is back. What will happen next? Will Anuj and Anu re-unite? Also Read - TRP Report Week 52: Anupamaa FINALLY dethrones Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin; Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai improves [Check TOP TV Shows]