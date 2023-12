Anupamaa has managed to keep the audience hooked to the screens with their current storyline and plot. The makers are leaving no stones unturned in making their show interesting. The show has witnessed yet another 5-year leap, wherein Anu has moved on to America and works as a waitress. While Anuj and Choti Anu try to be happy in their lives. For the latest entertainment news and TV news updates, follow our WhatsApp channel now. Also Read - Anupamaa spoiler alert: Chhoti aka Aadhya devices plans to keep Anuj-Anu away; fans blame makers for whitewashing Anu's character

In the current episode of Anupamaa, Anu is seen trying her best to win hearts at the new cafe. There are rumours that she is working in the restaurant which is owned by Anuj's biological father. Meanwhile, Choti Anu aka Aadhya hates Anupamaa and her closeness with Anuj's best friend Shruti starts increasing. She gets Anuj and Shruti engaged. Anuj still misses Anupamaa but gets engaged to Shruti for Aadhya's happiness. Also Read - Anupamaa: Check all the new actors roped in for Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna show to boost TRP

Watch Anupamaa promo video

In the upcoming episode of Anupamaa, Aadhya will be shocked to see Anupamaa in the new cafe and start manipulating Anuj. She feels Anu is the biggest roadblock in her life and will make Anuj get married to Shruti. On the other hand, Anu gets a promotion at work as her boss is impressed with the masala chai aroma in his cafe. He sends Anu to get the documentation done and soon Anuj walks into the cafe with Shruti. He urges to meet the new chef who prepared masala chai. Will Anuj learn Anupamaa is the new chef? Will Aadhya plan to stop Anupamaa and Anuj's reunion?