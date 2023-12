Anupamaa TV show has got everyone talking. Since its inception, the show has become a very famous. It is headlined by Rupali Ganguly. The character of Anupamaa was earlier married to Vanraj played by Sudhanshu Pandey. She got out of the toxic bond and decided to marry Anuj Kapadia, the man of every girl's dream played by Gaurav Khanna. However, even though she is married and has moved to Kapadia mansion, she still has her ties with Vanraj Shah's family. This is something that is bothering all the Anupamaa fans. In the latest episodes of Anupamaa, we see Anu making way to Shah house again to celebrate Pari's birthday. Also Read - Anupamaa: Muskan Bamne aka Pakhi to quit the Rupali Ganguly starrer post leap? Here's what she said

Anupamaa upcoming spoiler alert

Pari is Toshu and Kinjal's daughter. She is Anupamaa's granddaughter and is very attached to her. Though Vanraj has stated that Anu should avoid coming to the Shah house, she still went ahead to be a part of Pari's birthday celebrations. Only to meet with nasty taunts made by Vanraj. He says that Anupamaa showed up even without invitation. It is Kinjal who comes to her rescue stating that she invited her. Earlier, we see that Anuj Kapadia asks Anupamaa to not go to the Shah house and return from wherever she is. However, he also states that it is her decision and he will stand by her in whatever she does. Anupamaa justifies that she is going to the Shah house only for her bond with her children. Meanwhile, Chhoti Anu gets all jealous looking at Anu's excitement for Pari's birthday. Also Read - Anupamaa twist: Anu and other family members to meet with an accident; is another character dying in the show?

Check out Anupamaa video below:

Anupamaa to be left all alone

In the upcoming episode of Anupamaa, we will see that she will find herself all alone in the Shah house. Vanraj will ask Kinjal to send Anupamaa back to Kapadia mansion. With all this, will Anupamaa regret going against Anuj Kapadia's wish? Will it lead to trouble in their paradise?

As per reports, Anupamaa show is going to take a leap. Nidhi Shah who plays Kinjal has returned to the show and she revealed that it is to pad up for the leap that backstory is required. Further, Asmi Deo who plays Chhoti Anu in Anupamaa is making her exit.