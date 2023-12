Anupamaa is one of the most popular TV shows that has managed to grab millions of hearts since its start. The makers are leaving no stone unturned in making their fans feel entertained. The show is witnessing major twists and turns in its upcoming episode. The current plot of Anupamaa is focused on Anu supporting Dimpy and Kavya. While Choti Anu feels that her mother is neglecting her. Meanwhile, Pakhi, Malti Devi and Barkha instigate Choti Anu against Anupamaa. For all the latest updates about Animal and entertainment news, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Anupamaa upcoming spoiler: Pakhi advises Tapish-Dimpy for one night stand in a hotel room; instigates Vanraj against them

In the current episode of Anupamaa, Anu tries her level best to strike a perfect balance between the Shah house and the Kapadia family. On the other hand, Vanraj returns to the Shah house and starts dictating. He ignores Kavya and makes her feel bad. She decides to leave the Shah house and seeks help from Anupamaa. Kavya asks Vanraj if she can stay with Baa and Bapuji till the time she gets a room in a hotel. Kavya tells Anu that Vanraj is not ready to accept her unborn baby. While, on the other hand, Pakhi reprimands Anupamaa for not caring for her but for others. She rushes to meet Vanraj who tells her to stay in the Shah house. Also Read - TRP Report week 48: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai throws Bigg Boss 17 out of Top 10, Anupamaa continues to struggle

Watch Anupamaa promo video

In the upcoming episode of Anupamaa, Anu gets irked with Malti Devi and Barkha's actions which are taking a toll on Choti Anu's mind. She talks to them and also says that she will kick them out of the house. On the other hand, Vanraj keeps an eye on Dimpy and wants her to stay away from Tapish. Anu gets to know that her daughter Choti Anu bullied a friend of her and supports her friend. Choti Anu feels let down and gets upset with Anu. She wants Anuj to support her and stand strong with her. She parts ways from Anu and maintains a distance. Vanraj takes advantage of this situation and tries to make Anupamaa lonely. After Pakhi, Choti Anu also gets away from Anupamaa. Will this break Anu? Will Anupamaa and Anuj part ways? Also Read - Anupamaa, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashman battle for top spot; Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai out from Most Popular TV show list