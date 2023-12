Anupamaa has been running successfully for decades. The makers are leaving no stones unturned in making their show entertaining. The fans of Anupamaa are in love with the storyline and plot. The MaAn fans root for Anupamaa and Anuj and want to see them happy. But, it seems as if the makers of Anupamaa have different plans to boost the TRPs. BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - TRP Report Week 47: Anupamaa, TMKOC battle for top position, leap proves negative for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

In the current episode of Anupamaa, Anuj and Anu will soon get separated and a new story will begin soon. On one side, Pakhi is seen targetting Choti Anu and pushing her away from Anupamaa. She knows that Choti Anu is Anupamaa's weakness and she loves her a lot. Pakhi feels hate in Choti Anu's heart about her mother Anupamaa. Even Malti Devi tries to do the same thing. She plans to seaparate Anupamaa and Anuj. Pakhi tells Choti Anu that Anupamaa will forget her and make her feel neglected. Anupamaa reprimands Pakhi and warns her to not fill dirt in Choti Anu's mind.

In the upcoming episode of Anupamaa, Anu's dream of flying to the US finally comes true. She decides to leave for the US without Anuj and Choti Anu. On the other side, Anuj feels Anu was the wrong choice for him and part ways from her. He will also quit to be Anupamaa's puppy and move on in life with another woman. Meanwhile, Baa-Bapuji arrives at the Shah house along with Vanraj. Malti Devi starts with her politics and discusses Choti Anu's marriage. Anu feels irritated with Malti Devi's mindset and shouts at her. Malti Devi tells Choti Anu that she will have to leave her parents and go to another house.