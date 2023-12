Anupamaa is one of the most popular shows on television. The daily soap has kept the audience hooked to the screens for a long time now and Anupamaa has become a household name. The makers are leaving no stones unturned in making their show even more interesting. The makers have decided the show to undergo a short leap and now the story of Anupamaa will be focused on Anupamaa and Anuj. BollywoodLife is on WhatsApp, follow for the latest entertainment News and TV News updates. Also Read - Anupamaa: Muskan Bamne reveals WHY she quit Rupali Ganguly-Gaurav Khanna starrer TV show; makers on hunt for new Pakhi?

In the upcoming episode of Anupamaa, Anuj is seen in America as the event manager and starts a new business. Anuj is happy with his daughter Choti Anu and has changed her name to Aadhya. Post leap, Anuj gives Choti Anu a new identity and the two love being with each other. On the other hand, Anupamaa struggles to lead a good life in America. She gets a job and starts making friends in the new city. Anupamaa meets Shruti who comes to her cafe. Well, Anuj and Anupamaa get separated for 5 years and the two will coincidentally meet in America. Also Read - Anupamaa: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Sachin Tyagi to replace Anuj Kapadia in Anu's life?

Shruti who is Anuj's best friend is obsessed with him and has always been in love with him. Well, Aadhya creates a special bond with Shruti and her happiness will make Anuj move on in life. He will get married to Shruti for Aadhya and the trio will have the best time of their life in America. Anupamaa will get heartbroken seeing Anuj happy with Shruti and Aadhya. On the other hand, Anuj has quit the Kapadia empire and given away all the business to Ankush and Barkha. What will happen next?