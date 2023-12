Anupamaa has been presently ruling audience hearts with its perfect storyline and plot. The show is doing exceptionally well and has been topping the TRP charts. Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna have now become a household name now. The current storyline is focused on Vanraj who keeps a close tab of Dimpy and wants to keep her away from Tapish. On the other hand, Anu tries her level best to make everyone feel comfortable. BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - Anupamaa upcoming spoiler: Anu to lose Choti Anu and Anuj forever; Vanraj to create trouble in their paradise

In the current episode of Anupamaa, Choti Anu bullies her classmate and Anu does not support her. Instead, Anu is seen supporting Choti Anu's friend. This makes Choti Anu angry at her mother and she loses her calm at her. Choti Anu maintains distance from Anupamaa and tells Anuj that her mother did not support her. Matters go out of hand as Anuja and Anupamaa try to make Choti Anu understand her mistake, but she is not ready to listen. On the other hand, Pakhi goes to stay with Vanraj as she complains of Anupamaa's dictatorship. Vanraj supports his daughter and tells her to stay in the Shah house for some time now. On the other hand, he is seen ignoring Kavya and makes Dimpy's life hell. Also Read - Anupamaa upcoming spoiler: Pakhi advises Tapish-Dimpy for one night stand in a hotel room; instigates Vanraj against them

In the upcoming episode of Anupamaa, Pakhi, Malti Devi and Barkha instigates Choti Anu against Anupamaa. They tell her that Anu will lose interest in Choti Anu after Dimpy's baby arrives. Choti Anu feels bad as Anupamaa behaves weirdly with her and calls her 'sauteli maa'. Choti Anu will be comparing her life with Pakhi and feels alone. Anuj gets shocked listening to Choti Anu. Malti Devi and Barkha gets happy seeing Anu getting separated from Choti Anu. She promises to kick out Anupamaa from the Kapadia house and Anuj's life. There is speculation that Anuj will move on in life with another woman after Anu leaves for the US.