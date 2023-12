Anupamaa has been keeping Ayudinece hooked to the screens with its plot. The show has once again bagged the top spot on the TRP list. The makers of Anupamaa are trying their best to make their show entertaining and interesting. Post Samar's death, the top of the show declined, but once again the makers have introduced a new character Tapish into the show and the audience are loving his chemistry with Dimpy. BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - TRP Report week 48: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai throws Bigg Boss 17 out of Top 10, Anupamaa continues to struggle

In the current episode of Anupamaa, Pakhi gets agitated seeing Dimpy happy. She instigates Vanraj against her. Vanraj who is back in the Shah house, tells Anupamaa to stay away from his family and take care of Kapadia's house. Pakhi rushes and complains about Anupamaa to her father Vanraj and he advises her to stay in the Shah house. Pakhi on the other hand insults Anupamaa for not taking care of her. She also instigates Choti Anu against Anupamaa. Meanwhile, Kavya leaves Shah's house after Vanraj makes her feel worthless. She complains to Baa and Bapuji that Vanraj does not care about her unborn baby and decides to not stay with him. Also Read - Anupamaa, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashman battle for top spot; Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai out from Most Popular TV show list

In the upcoming episode of Anupamaa, Pakhi is back in the Shah house and promises to make Dimpy's life hell. Dimpy and Tapish make a plan to visit the dance competition. Vanraj and Pakhi catch Dimpy and Tapish red-handed. Pakhi advises Dimpy and Tapish to book a hotel room for one-night stand. Vanraj slaps Tapish for taking out Dimpy. Anupamaa will come to Dimpy's resuce. She will decide to get them married and shake Vanraj's grounds. Also Read - Anupamaa upcoming spoiler: Vanraj turns toxic again, gets successful in separating Anuj and Anu