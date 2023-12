Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna starrer Anupamaa has a massive fan following. People love watching the show since the star and the TRPs have been amazing always. However, since a few weeks, the TRPs dropped down and hence, the makers introduced a big leap. Post the leap, Anupamaa and Anuj get separated as the Kapadias and Shahs blame Anupamaa for spoiling their lives. Anupamaa stays alone at her mother's place for five years without stepping out of the house even once. She starts her own YouTube channel where she teaches Kathiawadi cuisine. Her YouTube channel has a lot of followers. However, with Devika's help, she gets a job at a restaurant named The Gujarat Plate in America. For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Anupamaa: Gaurav Khanna aka Anuj's dashing entry post leap leaves fans gasping for breath; netizens say 'Just loads of hotness'

Devika gives her the air tickets and USA work permit. Anupamaa reaches America and also meets Sachin Tyagi aka Manish Goenka on the flight. She reaches The Gujarat Plate only to find out that it has been shut since 4-5 days. Anupamaa gets shocked as the restaurant owner was supposed to look after her stay and job.

Anupamaa gets stuck in America

She tries calling Devika but is unable to contact. Anupamaa gets worried and spends her time on the streets. However, at night some goons steal her purse which also has her documents and passport. Anupamaa gets worried and cries. She spends the whole night on the road.

In the latest episode, we see Anuj's dashing entry. He is running a business in America and he reaches the same place where Anupamaa is sleeping on the streets. However, he fails to meet her.

Anupamaa gets arrested?

In the upcoming episodes, we will see that Anupamaa will try to enter in a restaurant to get a job but will be thrown out. They will also call the cops to arrest Anupamaa. Finding Anupamaa without any passport or identity, they arrest her. Now, it will be interesting to see who will help her and take her out of the jail.

Will it be Anuj who will meet her in jail or someone else? Talking about the new entries, Ayesha Singh, Sukirti Kandpal, Sana Makbul have been reportedly approached to play Gaurav Khanna aka Anuj's love interest post leap. Shweta Tiwari's Main Hoon Aparajita costar Princy Prajapati might also be seen in the show. Recently, child artist, Trishaan entered the show as Dimpy and Samar's son, Ansh.

Anupamaa also stars Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Aashish Mehrotra, Nishi Saxena, Kunwar Amarjeet Singh, Alpana Buch, Muskan Bamne, Adhik Mehta, Apara Mehta, Ashlesha Savant, and others.