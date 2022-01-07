Anupamaa Upcoming Twist 7 January 2022: In the current episode of Anupamaa, Malvika gets upset with Anuj as he revealed that he was adopted by her family. Anupamaa makes Malvika understand and brings her back to the Shah house. On the other hand, Vanraj instigates Malvika against Anuj, but she loses her calm at him. Later, she praises Vanraj, and the two hug each other. Kavya gets irritated seeing them together. She tells Malvika to stay away from Vanraj. Meanwhile, Anuj and Anupamaa get romantic and he flirts with her. On the other hand, Kavya prepares for the New Year's party. Also Read - Anupamaa: Sudhanshu Pandey talks about the ego clash between him and Gaurav Khanna

In the upcoming episode of Anupamaa, Malvika, Anuj, and Anupamaa reach to celebrate the New Year party with the Shah family. Anupamaa plays a game with Malvika and she defeats her. Anupamaa discusses her past life with Malvika and tells her the worst incident that happened on her 25th wedding anniversary. Anupamaa tells Malvika to not remember the old memories and move on in life. Malvika agrees to Anupamaa and decides to attend the New Year party. Also Read - Anupamaa: Just 10 pictures of MaAn aka Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna that will add a little romance to your dull Thursday

Just before the New Year's party, Malvika sees a couple on the street fighting and the man hitting his wife. Malvika will start remembering her past and will lose her consciousness. Anuj will rush and give her medicine. Anuj will tell Anupamaa that Malvika is a patient with depression and is undergoing treatment. Anupamaa gets shocked to know about Malvika's health and tries to handle her. Also Read - Anupamaa Upcoming Twist: Anuj-Anupamaa to find out Malvika's dark secret?

Watch the promo of Anupamaa -

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anupama Yrkkh (@anupamaa.yrkkh_)

Anuj tells Anupamaa that Malvika was physically abused and tortured by her husband. He says that Malvika is the victim of marital rape and domestic violence. Anupamaa decides to not let Malvika suffer more.