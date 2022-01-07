Anupamaa Shocking Twist: Anuj REVEALS that Malvika is a victim of marital rape; blames himself for her depression – watch video

In the upcoming episode of Anupamaa, Anuj reveals that Malvika was physically abused and tortured by her husband. He says that Malvika is the victim of marital rape and domestic violence. Anupamaa decides to not let Malvika suffer more.