Television show Anupamaa is ruling the TRP charts. Makers are ensuring that the show has enough twists and drama to keep audiences hooked to the TV screens. Rupali Ganguly plays the role of Anupamaa and she has attained a lot of fame thanks to the show. Anuj Kapadia is played by Gaurav Khanna. Varnaj who is Anupamaa's ex-husband is played by Sudhanshu Pandey. On social media, Anu, Anuj and Vanraj often trend as viewers have a lot to say about what's going on in the show. In the upcoming episodes of Anupamaa, we shall see that Vanraj will try to contact Anupamaa. Also Read - Anupamaa: Rupali Ganguly talks about fulfilling MaAn fans' wishes as Anu and Anuj meet in America

Anupamaa: Vanraj and Anu to come face-to-face?

In the latest episode, we saw that Vanraj has made plans to redevelop the Shah house. He wants to hand it over to a builder to create a massive structure. He shared his plans with Baa and Bapuji and they have agreed to sign on the No Objection Certificate. But there's a barrier in Vanraj's plan. Bapuji reveals to him that the house is divided among four members. Along with Baa, Bapuji and Vanraj, Anupamaa also has her share in the Shah house. Thus, Vanraj will need Anupamaa's signature too on the No Objection Certificate. Vanraj is in a fix now as he has broken all his ties with Anupamaa. In the past, Vanraj has given a hard time to Anupamaa and also made plans with Toshu on how to make Anu's life more difficult in America. But now, will Vanraj travel to America to meet Anupamaa and get her signature? What will happen when they come face-to-face? Also Read - Anupamaa spoiler: Ishaani is not Pakhi and Adhik’s real child; Toshu insults Anu and more

Anupamaa: Fans react to MaAn's reunion

Well, in the recent episode, Anupamaa has come face-to-face with Anuj Kapadia. During her meeting with Yashdeep, Anuj was also present. As they come face-to-face, Anupamaa refuses to talk to Anuj Kapadia and quickly makes her exit. But later on we see her crying hard as she feels guilty of making Anuj and their daughter Aadhya's life miserable five years ago. Anuj Kapadia is shocked, heartbroken and even a bit happy to see Anupamaa again. On social media, Anupamaa is trending thanks to this reunion of MaAn. A lot of fans are applauding Anuj Kapadia's acting chops as he managed to emote all the emotions beautifully.

THE WAY I SCREAMED OMFGGGG ????? this scene, the nostalgia, the chappal, the atmosphere, the yearning and especially THE MUSIC?? PERRRRRFECT???#Anupamaa #MaAn pic.twitter.com/tvdLq9Fyh3 — Sᴜᴍʙʏᴀ ꨄ︎ (@jungIibilli) January 29, 2024

Anupamaa is already stressed knowing that Anuj Kapadia is in America. What will happen when she meets Vanraj too?