Anupamaa Upcoming TWIST: After Mukku's exit, THESE two new Kapadias all set to enter Anu and Anuj's life

Anupamaa starring Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Sudhanshu Pandey and Madalsa Sharma starrer TV show is going to see a major change in the story. Anupamaa and Anuj aka Rupali and Gaurav got married in a simple yet tasteful wedding ceremony. The fans of the show and MaAn lovers couldn't get enough of Anu and Anuj's romance. They were super happy to finally see the lovebirds unite. It was tough for Anu and Anuj to marry each other and now, more tough times lay ahead as Kapadias are introduced.

Anupamaa new promo

A new promo of Anupamaa has been released on the channel. It features Ashlesha Savant and Rohit Bakshi along with Alma Hussein. The promo features Anupamaa at a shopping mall checking out fruits and groceries. She checks the prices of them all. Ashlesha who plays Barkha in the show asks Anupamaa that she should now shop from high-class shopping malls and not any mandi. Anupamaa counters whether it makes the sabzi tastier. When the checker says the bill amount is over Rs 10,000. Anupamaa is shocked. She questions how can so little cost so much. When the checker tells them that the bag will cost extra, Anupamaa intervenes and says that she has got a bag already. Barkha asks her to not stoop the standards of Kapadias down. However, Anupamaa is ready with her answer. Check out the new promo here:

Alma to play Samar's girlfriend?

If reports are anything to go by, Alma Hussein is also a part of the show. She can be seen in the new title card of Anupamaa as well. Buzz is that Alma will be paired opposite Samar aka Paras Kalnawat on the show. Samar was initially paired with Nandini aka Anagha Bhosale. However, the actress quit and hence, Samar was left all alone. Fans were eager to know if he will have a new love interest. And here's what they have been waiting for, it seems.

Mukku leaves the Kapadias

Mukku aka Malvika, played by Aneri Vajani has left the show. The actress was initially approached with a cameo in mind. She had left the show but came back for the wedding prep. Aneri finally bid adeiu to Anupamaa before the wedding. She will be next seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.

Future story of Anupamaa

It is being said that Anupamaa aka Rupali Ganguly will face a lot of obstacles in the show now that she and Anuj are married. On the other hand, new reports have claimed that Anupamaa and Anuj aka Gaurav Khanna will soon become parents and welcome a baby girl. Also, Vanraj aka Sudhanshu Pandey and Kavya aka Madalsa Sharma are going to divorce it seems. Let's see what's in store in Anupamaa next.