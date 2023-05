Anupamaa upcoming spoiler alert: The latest track in Anupamaa is that finally Kavya (Madalsa Sharma) left the Shah house, and she also bursts out in the Shah family and shares her pain that she feels from years ago. Kavya tried their best to become the best daughter-in-law, but she failed, and finally she left. On the other side, Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) gets a heart attack and is hospitalized, and Leela (Alpana Buch) calls Anupamaa to come, but Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) decides that she will go only as humanity, and Vanraj again misunderstands Anupamaa, and he thinks that Anupamaa came for him. Later, Bapuji clarifies to Vanraj that Anupamaa will never come back to him. Also Read - Anupamaa upcoming twist: It's finally the end of MaAn but Anu emerges stronger from the heartbreak

Anu finally gives a chance to live her life in her own terms

In the upcoming show of Anupamaa, we can finally see Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) move in her life, where we can see Kinjal (Nidhi Shah) admitting Anupamaa to Malti Devi Gurukul Academy, which was her childhood dream to learn dance from her. This is the place where Anupamaa's journey will start. Viewers are eagerly anticipating the upcoming twists and turns where Anupamaa learns dance from her mentor and gets success in her career. On the other side, Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) Shah again feels only loneliness because he has never valued the person with whom he gets along. Let's see if Vanraj now understands his mistakes. Also Read - Anupamaa upcoming twist: Is Anupamaa’s Guru Maa Malti Devi Anuj Kapadia’s birth mother, MAAn fans disheartened with their separation and how Anu has easily moved on

Anupamaa upcoming twist

Anupamaa show gets a high-voltage drama in which Anupamaa can forget everything and start her life. She is the woman who is filled with positivity and courage. She has suffered a lot in her first marriage and also gets a break in her second marriage, but Anupamaa has a strong feeling that Maaya will trap Anuj. She is sure of her love and that he will come one day. Let's see when Anupmaa's wait will end. This serial takes a short leap in which Anupmaa leaves Ahmadabad and starts living in Gurukul, where she becomes a successful dancer. Also Read - Anupamaa upcoming twist: Maya traps Anuj in her Mayajaal, Anupamaa is left alone once again