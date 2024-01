Anupamaa upcoming twists: Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna starrer TV show is leading on the TRP charts. Anupamaa took a leap of five years and the story moved on to America. Anuj and Anupamaa are both in New York. However, until recently, they weren't aware of the same. Aadya came across Anupamaa but she did not reveal her identity. However, now, Aadya will finally reveal herself in front of Anupamaa. Anu who would be overwhelmed is in for a shocker.

Anupamaa upcoming new twists: Aadya berates Anupamaa; asks her to leave Anuj alone

The makers of Anupamaa have shared a new promo of Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna starrer TV show. In it, we see, Anupamaa starting life again at the cafe after the fire incident. She asks everyone to forget the fire that raged in the cafe the previous week. Aadya enters and questions Anupamaa for destroying her life. Aadya visits Anupamaa in the cafe and tells her that Anuj has forgotten everything and has moved on. She reveals that Anuj is soon going to marry Shruti (Sukirti Kandpal). Aadya asks why is she back in their lives now.

Anupamaa gets emotional on seeing Choti. She remembers her fond memories with her little daughter. Anupamaa yearns to hug and caress Choti. What was supposed to be an emotional reunion turns devastating bow for Anupamaa. Aadya pushes her away. She claims to hate her and asks her not to touch her. Anupamaa breaks down on seeing Choti's hatred.

In the latest episode of Anupamaa, we saw Anuj and Anupamaa coming face-to-face with each other. Anu is about to trip and fall but Anuj saves her. They get emotional on seeing each other. Anuj longs for Anu and vice versa but Anuj runs away from there. They question each others' return after so many years while breaking down.

Just recently, Rupali Ganguly addressed the hatred the audience has been throwing Aadya’s way. She said that children in their teens are very emotionally driven. And what one might think to be their stubbornness is a result of their feelings that were hurt. She requested fans to be kind and understanding towards Aadya.