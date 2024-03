Anupamaa show is loved by all. Rupali Ganguly has attained crazy amounts of fame thanks to the show. Fans are now deeply invested in the show and religiously watching Anupamaa. In the latest track of the show, Anupamaa got jailed. A necklace was found in her bag and she was considered to be the thief. She then got jailed. She was horrified, scared and traumatised. Rupali Ganguly's acting chops got everyone talking. Now, she is out on bail. Anuj Kapadia and Yashdeep managed to get Anupamaa out on bail. So what's next? Scroll on to know. Also Read - Anupamaa Serial actress Rupali Ganguly feels she 'doesn't exist' in her son's life; here's why

Anupamaa upcoming twist: Toshu in trouble?

In the promo video, we see that Anupamaa reaches her restaurant Chutney & Spice where she gets a grand welcome. The staff members assert that they knew she is innocent. She is welcomed with flowers and more. They all get into a group hug and Anupamaa is happy. We then see her visiting Toshu and Kinjal's home. She starts grilling Toshu immediately. She questions him how the theft took place when the masterkey was him. She then also questions whether he left the theft happen. Vanraj is also around and listening to all of it. In the upcoming episodes, we will see Toshu confessing his mistakes in front of Kinjal and Vanraj. Given that Vanraj has always been too attached to his children, will he device a plan to save Toshu? Or this time, he will do what is right? He may not defend his son and rather teach him a lesson. Also Read - Anupamaa Upcoming Twist : Not Anuj or Yashdeep but Vanraj to rescue Anu? Will he send Toshu to jail?

Anu n Her Spice n Chutney family ?❤️.. Rooting for #Anu in this Precap..

Yes question that Moron toshu and drag Him to Police station like Had Happened with you...no Mercy this time please ?#Anupamaa pic.twitter.com/SqbAWv5Pjw — nidz_mehtz (@nidhimehta06) March 12, 2024

Fans of Anupamaeally want her to teach son Tosa rhu a lesson. He really deserves it. Meanwhile, Anuj Kapadia is back in India to Aadhya and Shruti.

Toshu is the most pathetic, hateful son one can have & his achaa pitaa??this time he MUST get his karmaa and hopefully by #Anupamaa only. I want to c Vanraj & T at Anus feet begging for mercy but Anu kicking them out. They only deserve this?? — jaz (@jaz03659759) March 12, 2024

I swear to God if they not put this Toshu into jail,.. just leave like tht ,I'm gonna really Done with this..!! At least show something good Dkp ...

I'm root for u tomorrow Anu..just bring him..!! Go girl! ?#Anupamaa pic.twitter.com/Rv0Z7DqrNY — Your_CrushGirl ? (@YCrushgirl) March 12, 2024

Anuj Kapadia is played by Gaurav Khanna while Vanraj is played by Sudhanshu Pandey. Yashdeep is played by Vaquar Sheikh.