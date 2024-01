Anupamaa TV show is among the most popular ones. Along with Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and more, Anupamaa is ruling the TRP charts. These three shows take up the first three positions with their TRP ratings. Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna are leading the show Anupamaa. Rupali plays the role of Anu while Gaurav plays Anuj Kapadia. They share lovers who are going through a tough time. They got divorced and the show took a leap of five years. Anu is now in America trying to make a life for herself by being a cook. Coincidentally or not, Anuj Kapadia and daughter Aadhya are also in America. After much anticipation, Anuj and Anu came face-to-face in the recent episode. Also Read - Anupamaa Exclusive: Chandni Bhagwanani reveals why she was hesitant about replacing Muskan Bamne as Pakhi

Top TV News and entertainment news are now available on BollywoodLife's WhatsApp channel.

Anu to do the unimaginable for Anuj Kapadia?

Finally, Anuj Kapadia got to know the real identity of Joshi Ben. Anupmaa is the actually Joshi Ben. As they come face-to-face, Anuj Kapadia has a breakdown of sorts. He reveals that he cannot stay without her and his life is empty. But prior to this, Anuj Kapadia reveals that he is going to marry Shruti and they are already engaged. He goes on to say that Shruti loves him and Aadhya a lot. He even extends the wedding invitation to Anupamaa and she agreed to do the unimaginable. She said that will attend the wedding for his sake. Now, as per a report in Serial Gossip, Anupamaa's good friend Devika is going to reach America. She is the one who actually motivated Anu to start her new life and did all the arrangements to travel to the US. But Anu lost all her belongings and as Devika could not reach her, she will travel to America to find her friend. So will Anupamaa seek Devika's help to stay strong whilst ex-husband Anuj Kapadia takes saath-pheras with Shruti? Devika has been a strongest support to Anupmaa and one can expect that she will prove to be a support system even now.

Anupamaa gets a new home in America

Meanwhile, Anupamaa has lost her job as Yashpal fired her for being late to work. The twist it that Yashpal's mother has now extended help to Anupamaa and has brought her into his house. Stay tuned to know what will happen next in Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna's show.