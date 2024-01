The interesting twists and turns in Anupamaa have kept fans hooked to the screens. The show is headlined by Rupali Ganguly. It is loved so much that Rupali has become synonymous with Anupamaa. Gaurav Khanna who entered the show mid-way became an instant favourite of fans. He plays the role of Anuj Kapadia who is deeply in love with Anupamaa. But fate has played its game and Anu-Anuj are separated. Anupamaa is in America. She has become a chef at a restaurant that is owned by a man named Yashpal. Anuj Kapadia is also in America. Now, there is an entry of another character named Deepu played by Vaquar Shaikh. Also Read - Anupamaa: Vaquar Shaikh reveals fans are in for unexpected twists; shares details of his friendship with Rupali Ganguly [Exclusive]

BollywoodLife brings to you top and interesting entertainment news and TV News. Join us on WhatsApp Also Read - Anupamaa fame Madalsa Sharma reacts to Kavya facing criticism for staying with Vanraj instead of daughter Maahi [Exclusive]

What will happen in Anupamaa next?

A lot of theories around who this Deepu are being made. It is being assumed that he would be the new love interest in Anupamaa's life. Now as per reports, Deepu is Yashpal's elder son. Yashpal will also happen to be Anuj Kapadia's estranged father. Thus making Deepu, Anuj's step-brother. Now, it remains to be seen what kind of change will Deepu bring into Anupamaa's life. Is there a love angle awaiting Anupamaa? There's no confirmation on it yet but there's definitely a lot of family drama on the way for the fans of Anupamaa. Why did Yashpal leave Anuj? What's the connection? Will Anupamaa be able to restore the relationship between son and estranged father? We will get to know soon. Also Read - Anupamaa upcoming twists: Vaquar Shaikh to play Biji’s son, here’s how he will help Anu to move on from Anuj

Trending Now

Here's a video of TV shows that are banned in Pakistan

Anuj Kapadia's life is going to change as he is all set to marry Shruti played by Sukriti Khandpal. Shruti is Anuj's good friend who has helped him to take care of daughter Aadhya when Anupamaa left the Kapadia mansion five years ago. Ever since then, a lot has changed. But fans are also expecting that Anuj and Anupamaa will come face-to-face before he ties the knot with Shruti. Anuj still has feelings for Anupamaa and one wonders how he will manage to stay away from her. Aadhya, on the contrary, does not want her father to meet Anupamaa. She gets panic attacks whenever she thinks of MaAn's reunion.