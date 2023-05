Anupamaa will be seen flying to the USA for 3 years along with her dance Guru Maa Bhairavi, who is claimed to be Anuj Kapadia's birth mother in the show, while the makers are planning to have a 5 year leap and fulfil Anu's dream to go USA. Meanwhile, Anuj will overcome Maya's trap and get back to Ahmedabad from Mumbai, along with Choti Anu, who refuses to stay with Maya anymore after learning what she did to separate Anuj and Anupamaa. While the leap will be shown in a few weeks, the netizens and the fans are expressing their disappointment with the twist and are calling it damn boring as they are restless to see Anuj in the frame. Meanwhile, they are lashing out at the makers for dragging Anupamaa with the Shahs to keep them relevant in the show. Anu is also facing a lot of backlash for once again going back in the Shah house and even giving a promise to Vanraj Shah of taking care of their kids even if he dies. Also Read - TV TRP List Week 18: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin clashes with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai; Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah makes surprise entry

Accept it,#Anupamaa,and fly higher.

This is what u only want now,wings to fly.

This is a good opportunity to prove that u are enough for yourself.

U don't need anyone in your life, so why are u thinking for anyone.????

Focus on yourself only.

Let's see, what will u decide. pic.twitter.com/NCTVjPZR03 — Be Positive (@vibha510) May 12, 2023

#Anupamaa went to SH 4 dat selfish Baa-Bapuji, Shah Children I want 2 ask Anu when will she go 2 Mumbai 4 #ChotiAnu? I know Anu is very angry with #AnujKapadia but what did Choti do 2 Anu, y is she staying away from that little bub who nly gave much love nd respect 2 her?? pic.twitter.com/eb9QrfnhqO — ????? ℜ?????? (@reddyshree_) May 11, 2023

#AnujKapadia and CA will NEVER be HURDLE in #Anupamaa's UDAAN Shahs always were and will always be THAT HURDLE in Anu's professional growth. ANU, I really hope you break the shackles of TOXICITY and sign the contract, this will be the REAL PROGRESS FOR ME Rooting for u Anu ? — Shraddha Nayak (@Shraddh79524115) May 12, 2023

The MaAn fans are upset with this track and are even questioning Anu about when she will even think of travelling to Mumbai and netting Anuj for once, or for that matter, even Choti Anu, and how conveniently she has forgotten them and cannot get over the toxic Shahs. Well, in the upcoming twist, the most anticipated one is to see Anuj and Anupamaa's reunion and why Anuj couldn't make it to Ahmedabad when he promised to come. Also Read - Anupamaa upcoming twist: Vanraj manipulates Anu once again, but she takes a firm stand to fulfil her childhood dream