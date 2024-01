Anupamaa upcoming twist: Rajan Shahi's Television show Anupamaa is the ruler of TRP chart. For the longest time, the show headlined by Rupali Ganguly is gaining maximum TRPs as compared to all the other TV shows. Even after the leap, fans are glued to the TV screens and want to know what is going to happen next in Anupamaa. In the current track of the show, we see that Anupamaa and Anuj Kapadia have finally met each other after five long years. However, it is their daughter Aadhya who will keep them away. As Anuj reveals it to Aadhya that he met Anupamaa and expressed happiness, Aadhya will throw tantrums and even push her father. Then in the new episode we saw that Aadhya will confront Anupamaa at her restaurant. She will misbehave with her and push her. Anupamaa will be shocked to see Aadhya's behaviour. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin upcoming twist: Savi plans to leave Bhosale house knowing Ishaan-Reeva's wedding truth; is this the end of IshVi?

Now, as per Serial Xpress, in the upcoming episode of Anupamaa, we shall see Anu taking charge of the situation. She will vow to bring Aadhya back on track. She will not at all be happy with how Aadhya behaves with her parents and will take it upon herself to disciple Aadhya. The report suggests that she will also question Anuj Kapadia's upbringing. She will reportedly lash out at him for Aadhya's behaviour. Though there will be fights, will this bring Anuj and Anupamaa closer? Will they team up for the sake of Aadhya? Or will Anupamaa go away from Anuj and Aadhya's life for forever?

Meanwhile, Anuj has planned to reveal everything about Anu to Shruti. He will tell her that Aadhya's behaviour and outburst is due to his past. Shruti is still unaware that Joshi Ben is Anupamaa. Those who don't know, Shruti is Anuj Kapadia's to-be life partner. They are engaged and are going to tie the knot. However, Anupamaa has marked her re-entry in Anuj Kapadia's life. He was certainly happy to see Anupamaa but she wasn't quite happy. What's happens next? Only time will tell.