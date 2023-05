Anupamaa upcoming spoiler alert: In the current plot, we have seen that Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) publicly announces his love and promises Anupamaa that he will come back soon. Later, we can see Dimpy (Nishi Saxena) realize her mistakes, which she made with Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly). Now Dimpy wants the support of Anupamaa. On the other side, Dimpy and Samar (Sagar Parekh) bow down in front of their families and take blessings and after a long time, we see Anuj smiling and looking very happy that he will meet Anu. Later, we can see Maaya (Chhavi Pandey) dreaming of living a happy family life with Anuj. Later, her dreams will break, and she will cry a lot. She will put sindoor in her maang and wear a mangalsutra in the name of Anuj. Let's see the twist in which Maaya traps Anuj. Also Read - Kavya in Anupamaa, Bhavani Chavan in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and more: Top TV villains who had massive hriday parivartan that fans found hard to digest

Anupamaa upcoming twist

In the upcoming episode of Anupamaa, we can see that Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) is getting all ready to meet her, and he is shaving his beard and getting ready to take off. On the other side, Kanta (Savita Prabhune) makes Anupamaa understand that if this time Anuj breaks his promise, Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) will not be able to tolerate it any more. This time Kanta will see all this for Anupamaa, and then she will allow her to go. Let's wait for the upcoming twists and turns that complete the story.

Maaya traps Anuj

In the future track of Anupamaa, viewers are sure that Maaya will play a game in which Anuj is trapped and is unable to come to Anupmaaa, but MaAn will be reunited after a short leap because, in this leap, Anuj will totally understand Maaya's plan, and we will also see that Anupamaa will change her identity and become a powerful businesswoman. The Anupamaa show rules as the number-one show on television. The viewers are eagerly waiting for the leap, as they want to know when Maaya, Barkha and Vanraj's truth will finally be revealed in front of Anuj. Let's see if MaAn will reunite or not, or viewers will have to wait for more to see the reunion of Anuj and Anupamaa.