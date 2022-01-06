Anupamaa Upcoming Twist: Anuj-Anupamaa to find out Malvika's dark secret?

In the coming days of Anupamaa, we will see more drama in relation to Malvika (Aneri Vajani). We will see Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) and Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) go to Malvika's apartment. There they will see a couple fighting. When they get closer, they see Malvika with a man. He is about to hit her. Anuj stops him. Malvika is shattered and goes into trauma. Anupamaa consoles her. Viewers will find out that he is Akshay, who is Malvika's boyfriend. Both of them have a toxic relationship. It seems he has been physically abusive since a long time. Anupamaa and Anuj will help Malvika tide over her pain and emotional abuse. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Shehnaaz Gill reminisces her bond with Sidharth Shukla, Erica Fernandes-Sharad Malhotra test COVID-19 positive and more

It seems Akshay is the reason why Malvika does not want to attend the New Year's party. She has some bad memories with him. There will be some more revelations too. Malvika adores the bond of Anuj and Anupamaa and sees her as a future sister-in-law. The big challenge in front of the two will be to bring Malvika out of her trauma. On the other hand, Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) and Paritosh have nasty plan to take over the business of the Kapadia's. Anuj is the adopted son of the Kapadia's. Also Read - Anupamaa MAJOR Twist: Anu worried over Vanraj's EVIL plans; Anuj regrets expressing his love

Vanraj gets stressed as Malvika asks him to give a presentation. She refers to Anuj as a successful businessman and this upsets Vanraj. Kavya will be planning a pool party for New Year and wants Malvika to attend it. We have to see how Anupamaa deals with Akshay in the coming days. Also Read - Anupamaa: Anuj aka Gaurav Khanna gets labelled 'Bholuram' by MaAn fans; writer includes it in show's script