Anupamaa show is nothing short of a rollercoaster ride. Thanks to all the crazy twists and turns, the TV show is keep fans thoroughly entertained. Rupali Ganguly plays the role of Anupamaa. She is one of those who faces challenges in life almost every other day. The current track is about Anupamaa and Anuj Kapadia's reunion in America. Those who don't know, Anuj Kapadia is Anu's ex-husband played Gaurav Khanna. They are together known as MaAn. Their love is said to be eternal, however, currently they are separated. In recent episodes, we saw that Anuj and Anu came face-to-face. It was an emotional moment for both. Here's what will happen next. Also Read - Anupamaa: Gaurav Khanna aka Anuj wins internet with his longing for Anu; Rupali Ganguly lauded for calling out toxic comments against Aadya

After his meeting with Anupamaa, Anuj Kapadia feels several emotions. He is happy, sad and angry at the same time. We see that he breaks down in front of his daughter Aadhya. He says that he is quite happy now that Anu is back and is shedding happy tears. But Aadhya is against this reunion of Anupamaa and Anuj Kapadia. In the upcoming episode, we shall see that Anuj will confess everything to Shruti. Anuj and Shruti are going to get married but she still doesn't know much about his past with Anu. He is going to tell her that Joshi Ben is none other than his Anu. But how will she react? Also Read - Anupamaa: Rupali Ganguly talks about fulfilling MaAn fans' wishes as Anu and Anuj meet in America

Shruti has deeply fallen in love with Anuj Kapadia and pretty close to Aadhya too. Will she team up with Aadhya to separate MaAn. Aadhya, despite being Anu and Anuj's daughter, does want them to reunite. She is still reeling in past trauma and is accusing Anupamaa of choosing others over her. This was the very reason why Anu and Anuj got divorced in the first place. In the upcoming episodes, we shall see that Aadhya will shower Anu with some harsh words and will warn her to stay away from Anuj Kapadia. Will Aadhya be able to convince Shruti too and get her help in keeping Anu and Anuj away from each other?