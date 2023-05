Anupamaa upcoming spoiler alert: In the current track, Maaya (Chhavi Pandey) tells Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) about her feelings that she loves him a lot and cannot live without him. Maaya continues to instigate Anuj against Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly), but Anuj clearly tells her that he is only Anupamaa's; he loves only Anu as she is his first love, and only Anupamaa is his last love. On the other side, we can see that Bhairvi's (Maahi) father is dead, and now Anupamaa is again taking on one more responsibility. Always, we see Anupamaa choose her responsibility over her love. Later, we can see Pakhi (Muskan Bamne) organize Anuj and Anupamaa's rooms and suggest to Barkha (Ashlesha Sawant) that she leave Kapadia Mansion. On the other side, we can see Maaya has time for only one night, and she is going to take advantage of this night. Let's see what Maaya does. Also Read - Anupamaa: Madalsa Sharma aka Kavya calls Sudhanshu Pandey aka Vanraj the leading man of the show; says, 'He’s responsible for making...'

Anuj is all ready to meet Anupamaa

In the upcoming episode of Anupamaa, there is a major turn in which Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) is very happy to think about Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly)and Maaya (Chhavi Pandey) thinks about executing her plan. On the other side, Kanta makes it clear to Anupamaa that if this time Anuj breaks his promise, then Anupamaa cannot handle her situation. Kanta clearly told Anupamaa that this time she was going to check everything, and then she would let go. Let's see what Maaya will do in one night to execute her plan.

Anupamaa upcoming twist

In the future track of Anupamaa, we will see that viewers are getting breathless as they can see the promo of MaAn's reunion, but Maaya is also playing a game in which it might be possible that Maaya will do something that is shocking for viewers as well as for Anuj, and she will trap Anuj and blackmail him to get married to her. Later, we can see Anupamaa leave everything and move with Bhairavi and start a new life because, as already known to many viewers, Anuj and Anupamaa will reunite after 6 years.