Many shocking twists and turns are taking place in the TV show Anupamaa. The leap of five years has brought a massive change to the storyline. Anupamaa played by Rupali Ganguly is now in America. She struggling to make ends meet, however, she isn't giving up. And what one may call fate or the trick of makers, Anuj Kapadia played by Gaurav Khanna is also in the US along with daughter Aadhya. In a recent episode, we see Anupamaa and Anuj Kapadia coming face-to-face. Anuj shares that he cannot live without her and misses her a lot. Soon we will see Anuj meeting with an accident. Also Read - Anupamaa: Anuj proposes Shruti, Aadhya wants to shift to another country and more twists we can expect

Entertainment News, TV News and Bigg Boss updates are now available on BollywoodLife's WhatsApp channel. Also Read - Anupamaa spoiler: Anuj meets with an accident while searching for Anu; will Aadhya blame her mother again?

Anupamaa spoiler alert: Anuj to suffer memory loss?

Now as per a report in Serial Gossip, Anuj Kapadia will suffer a memory loss. He will forget about everything but will remember his Anu. Anuj Kapadia will not even remember daughter Aadhya. And it can be expected that he will forget about Shruti too. It was recently seen in a promo that Anuj proposes marriage to Shruti. He has already told Shruti everything about Anu. Shruti is the one who helped Anuj to take care of Aadhya when Anu left. They have been engaged and Aadhya wants them to marry soon. Aadhya even suffered panic attack when she saw Anupamaa for the first time. But with this memory loss track of Anuj Kapadia, what will happen to Shruti and Aadhya? Will Anupamaa come back into Anuj Kapadia's life only because of this accident and it is the only way to take care of him? We will have to wait and watch. Aadhya definitely does not want Anupamaa to come back into their lives but due to this accident, will she grow closer to her mother? There are lots of possibilities but only makers know what is going to happen next in Anupamaa. Also Read - Anupamaa upcoming twist: Anu to do the unimaginable for ex-husband Anuj; Devika to give her strength?

Trending Now

Check out latest Anupamaa promo video below:

I really hope Shru & AK get married now... No reunion with Upma needed. He will be able to live his life peacefully without her. The #ShAn shipper in me is very happy to see AK proposing Shru for marriage.

???#ShruNuj #AnujKapadia #Anupamaa pic.twitter.com/r69bTF9J45 — A former MaAn stan ? (@shipper_ShAn) January 9, 2024

On the other hand, another report suggests that Toshu and Vanraj will make up a plan that will be against Anupamaa. Post the leap, Toshu and his wife Kinjal moved to the US to stay away from all the family drama and progress in life. What will their plan be?