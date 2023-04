Anupamaa upcoming spoiler alert: All the viewers of Anupamaa are really waiting for today's episode, where Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) and Anupmaaa (Rupali Ganguly) finally come face-to-face but Barkha (Ashlesha Sawant) has evil plans. She is team Maya and achieves success in keeping Anupamaa away from Anuj. We see Anupamaa come to the office and start thinking about Anuj. But Barkha rants against Anupamaa and it seems her plan works. She is the one who cannot listen to anyone or trust anyone, but how can Anuj easily trust his sister-in-law? Even viewers are really disappointed after seeing Anupamaa's last few episodes. On the other side, Baa (Alpana Buch) is not going to change for anyone, as Dimpy (Nishi Saxena) came into Shah house and started making tea for Samar (Sagar Parekh), but again a fight broke out between Dimpy and Baa. Ankush tried his best to make Anuj realize his mistakes, but Barkha again came and started manipulating Anuj about Anupamaa. Also Read - Anupamaa star Sudhanshu Pandey aka Vanraj praises Priyanka Chopra for exposing dark side of Bollywood; says, 'The kind of pressure and bullying...'

Will Anuj realize his mistakes?

In a major twist, in the next episode of Anupamaa, we will see that Ankush (Rohit Bakshi) takes Anupamaa's hand and takes her into Anuj Cabin, but Anuj leaves. From there, we will see Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) standing like a statue because she thinks this is the last opportunity to meet Anuj,(Gaurav Khanna)but this hope is broken too. Viewers also feel very sad for Anupamaa. Let's see what happens in the nepxt episode. Will Anuj realize his mistakes?

Anupamaa Upcoming Twist

The future episodes of Anupamaa are going to be very interesting. We will see Anuj thinking about how Anupamaa has moved in her life and He did everything wrong for her. Anupamaa on the other hand will get thoughts about Anuj missing from his cabin. Where did he go? Did he not have the courage to face Anupamaa? Or will he again disappear from Anupamaa's life? Let's see when the interesting tracks come. It might be possible that this time the Anupamaa show takes a six-months leap, where we will see so many new characters entering the show as viewers are really bored of seeing Anupamaa's looks, so they want her to have a makeover.