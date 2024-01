Anupamaa TV show is witnessing many shocking twists. The show has Rupali Ganguly playing Anupamaa and Gaurav Khanna playing Anuj Kapadia. They share an eternal love but currently they are separated. Before the show took a leap of five years, Anuj Kapadia and Anupamaa went through a divorce. After keeping herself confided in a home for around five years, Anupamaa moved to America. She got a job of a chef at a restaurant. But well, well, Anuj Kapadia is also now in America. While fans await their reunion, a new character has entered the show. Vaquar Shaikh has entered Anupamaa as Yashdeep aka Deepu. Also Read - Anupamaa: Not Rupali Ganguly, Muskan Bamne aka Pakhi misses THIS co-actor the most post quitting

Anupamaa to be in danger thanks to fire in the restaurant?

In the upcoming track of Anupamaa, we will see that a fire will erupt at the restaurant where Anu works. While everyone will panic, Anu will come up with ideas to save the restaurant. She will be the one to risk her life and try to save the restaurant. As reported by SerialGossip.com, Yashdeep will also reach the restaurant at the right time. He will be quite impressed with the ideas that Anu comes up with. However, given that Anupamaa's life is never short of drama, it may be possible that she faces difficulty during this fire episode. Will she get trapped? Will her life be at risk? If so, who will come to save her? Anuj or Deepu? Also Read - Anupamaa: Aashish Mehrotra reveals why Toshu will NEVER meet Anu, Vanraj or anyone from his past

Will Anuj really meet Anu to get a final closure?

Anuj Kapadia already is aware that Anupamaa is somewhere in America. He knows that Joshi ben is none other than his Anu. He is longing to meet her but it is because of Aadhya that he isn't taking any action. But it seems that Anuj would want to meet Anupamaa for one last time, to get the needed closure before he ties the knot with Shruti. Will he get the closure or will he get all jealous over the growing closeness between Anu and Deepu? Is there a new love angle that fans can expect soon in Anupamaa? We will have to wait and see how Anu's life turns in the show.