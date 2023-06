Anupamaa fans are super elated to see the upcoming episode after the promo of Anuj 9Gaurav Khanna) slapping Maya (Chavvi Pandey) was released. In the promo, you can see that Anu reaches Kapadia's house, aka Anupamaa(Rupali Ganguly) Sadan, and Anuj is all set with an 'Aarti ki thali to welcome her', but the moment Anuj walks towards Anupamaa, Maya comes and throws the Aarti ki thali and curses Anupamaa and asks her to die. This leaves Anu fuming, and he gives her a tight slap. The MaAn fans are celebrating this slap of Anuj to Maya and are asking her to remember for life that Anuj loves his Anu only, while there are reports that Maya has bid adieu to the show. Also Read - Anupamaa upcoming twist: Anuj and Anupamaa's future together is in Malti Devi's hands, will she be a jodi maker or a jodi breaker?

Watch the video of Anuj Kapadia slapping Maya after she asks Anupamaa to die soon in the show Anupamaa.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shreya ?️ (@starsxempire_)

No one deserves their happy moments to be ruined. M quickly offered/agreed to a farewell party only to impress Anuj. When things didn’t go her way, she decides to make a mess of it. Just because the person in question is a female doesn’t mean she’s a victim. #Anupamaa pic.twitter.com/OsYWG1cFaa — MA (@Mus1294) June 28, 2023

Maya ko Pad Gaya Thapad?? But kuch Logo Ko Pakhi Ka dimpy par Pani Udana,Anu ka thapad Marna Physical abuse lagta tha

Ab wahi log ye thapad Justify karege coz it's Anuj??#Anupamaa #MaAn pic.twitter.com/ZbYezfleJg — nidz_mehtz (@nidhimehta06) June 28, 2023

There's was no MaAn scenes today but thanks go Maaya we got MaAn scenes through her hallucination, that too with a rising temperature, very HOT I wish #MaAn would be villains for real and give tit for tat to those who dare to cross their path.#Anupamaapic.twitter.com/HtbX7DOWXE — Tee (@MaAn_Muse) June 28, 2023

In the latest episode, we see how Maya gets extremely uncomfortable and reckless after she imagines Anu and Anuj teasing her with their togetherness. Anupamaa is all set to fly together, and now that Maya has made an exit from the show, we will see Malti Devi aka Gurumaa (Apara Mehta) becoming the hurdle between the reconciliation of Anuj and Anupamaa, as she is insecure about Anu being distracted from Gurukul if she focuses on her family life. With this, the makers will reveal that Malti is Anuj’s birth mother, and it seems like fans will see a happy ending soon. Also Read - Anupamaa upcoming twist: Fate gives another chance to Anuj and Anu to come together, but will Malti Devi let it happen?