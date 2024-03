Anupamaa spoiler alert! Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna starrer TV show has brought a new twist to the story and life of Anupamaa. Anu is in America earning her living free from all her relations. However, there, she comes across Anuj Kapadia and her choti, Aadhya. Not only them, but Anu also meets Kinjal, Toshu and their little one, Pari. And now, the Shahs are back in her life too. Vanraj and Baa have come to America. Soon it will be like old times, Anuj bearing the jeers from Vanraj or the Shahs and defending Anu and his love.

Anupamaa: Anuj and Vanraj's face-off to bring the former's real feelings to the surface?

In the upcoming episode of Anupamaa, we will see Anuj Kapadia meeting Vanraj Shah after 5 years. He first meets Baa with whom he has a warm reunion. However, that is not the case with Vanraj. Since Vanraj has not changed at all, Anuj and Vanraj's face-off will be an interesting watch. Vanraj will bring Anuj's feelings to the fore. Whether he will act on it, we don't know but fans certainly would like Anuj to act on his feelings. Also Read - Anupamaa: Rajan Shahi talks about the impact of Rupali Ganguly starrer on society; considers THIS person as his lucky mascot

It will so happen that Vanraj will accuse Anuj of trying to get back at Anupamaa by hiring Toshu. He accuses Anuj of seeking revenge on Anu by making Toshu beg and apologize. For those not in the know, Anuj has hired Toshu at his company. He wants to help Toshu be a better person. But Vanraj, as usual, will misunderstand Anuj. Gaurav Khanna aka Anuj will pour his feelings while in conversation with Vanraj. He talks about how Toshu and Pakhi hate Anu but are still on good terms with her. He says maybe one day everything will be fine between Choti Anu aka Aadhya and Anu. Anuj says Aadhya is following Toshu and Pakhi's footsteps. Also Read - Women's Day 2024: Anuj from Anupamaa, Abhinav from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai; TV men who turned biggest cheerleaders for onscreen wives

Watch this video of Rupali Ganguly here:

Anuj is ready to waste his life for his Anu

Anuj is very romantic. He might have been separated from Anu (Rupali Ganguly) for the last 5 years but he lived loving her for 26 long years. And he still has love for Anu in his heart. During his face-off with Vanraj who asks him to not waste his life and move on with Shruti and Aadhya, Anuj happily declares that he will sacrifice his whole life for his Anu.

Will Anuj make this come true? Meanwhile, a high-voltage drama is going to happen in Anupamaa next. After stealing one of the costliest jewellery, Toshu puts it in Anu's bag which leads to her arrest. This would be the last straw for Anupamaa, hopefully.