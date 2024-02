Anupamaa and Anuj Kapadia will finally meet on a mutual ground in America. Anuj is extremely restless and excited as Anu gives a him phone call and agrees to talk to him. Anuj cannot keep calm and waits for the day to meet Anu, and the day is Shruti's birthday. Anuj and Aadhya prep for Shruti's surprise birthday party where Aadhya feels that something is fishy and she checks Anuj's phone, but he has changed his password, which leaves her shocked. In the upcoming episode you will see Anuj breaks down in front of his Anu and insists her to come back in his life, to which he remind him that Aadhya hates her and Shruti will be heartbroken after knowing the reality of their relationship. Also Read - Anupamaa Spoiler: Shruti proposes to Anuj for marriage; Is this a final end to MaAn's love story?

Watch the video of Anuj breaking down and telling Anu he still loves her, she reminds him Aadhya hates her and he should move on with Shruti.

Thr he is.. gonna make us cry bucket ????

I LOVE U ANU ❤?? Ps. Give us the epi now, can't wait for it. VC- Sbb/yt#Anupamaa #AnujKapadia #MaAn pic.twitter.com/wXLmD96AIU — Suma (@Suma_VM) February 9, 2024

Anuj angrily reacts to Anu's denial and tells her that she never understands his feelings and loses his cal. Anu asks him to priorities Aadhya and forget about their relationship. Anuj is not convinced with Anu's decision and this leaves him shattered and how. Will Shruti get to know about Anupamaa's truth? Will Aadhya create more ruckus in Anu and Anuj's life's? Will Anu move from America? These questions are leaving fans excited and they are hooked to the screens.

Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna have done phenomenal jobs as Anupamaa and Anuj, they both are receiving a lots of love and accolades for their performances in the latest track.

Wt an expressn frm des 2 actors. Especially GK was next level. I heart melted, tears rolled out frm my eyes whn both sayng bye to eo.Aaj ka epi itna powerpacked hain tho sat-sun epi tho maha superpower packed hoga.I will carry an empty bucket n sit while watchng epi.?#Anupamaa pic.twitter.com/s5eQvu35ZL — Sudha Rani (@SudhasWorld) February 9, 2024

