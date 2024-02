Anupamaa TV show is currently going through many ups and lows. It has been at the top of TRP charts and the ratings are only increasing with each passing day. In the latest episodes, we saw that Anupamaa and Anuj Kapadia have come face-to-face. /they now know that they both are in America. Later, we see Aadhya showing up at Anupamaa's restaurant. She shouts and yells at Anupamaa asking her to stay away from Anuj Kapadia. She even pushes Anupamaa making her fall on the table. Quite a few Anupamaa fans are upset with Aadhya's behaviour. In the upcoming episode, we shall see that Anuj will try to contact Anupamaa. Also Read - Anupamaa: Rupali Ganguly and Aurra Bhatnagar make a reel together showing their sweet bond; fans say 'Want to see Anu-Aadhya together'

Anupamaa upcoming twist

The promo of Anupamaa shows that Anuj gets to learn about Anu's health condition. Anu faints in the restaurant after Aadhya screams at her. It is Yashdeep who will come to Anuj Kapadia's So Anuj sends her mogra flowers to make her feel better. Anuj then expresses a desire to meet Anupamaa and says that he needs answers to a few questions. Now, as per reports, Anuj may ask Anupamaa to make things right with Aadhya. Fans are hoping that the meeting between Anuj and Anupamaa will meet again and will have an extended conversation about Aadhya. Also Read - Anupamaa: Rupali Ganguly commands higher fee than Gaurav Khanna, Sudhanshu Pandey; a look at star cast fees

The way he is requesting hr to meet just for once is?. She just left w/o saying anything,& that silence raised many ques. that r still unanswered.#Anupamaa,if u think wt u did was for their good, then it shouldn't be difficult for u to face #AnujKapadia pic.twitter.com/HdaGxN31Ci — Be Positive (@vibha510) February 2, 2024

Anupamaa star cast and more

Rupali Ganguly plays the role of Anupamaa in the TV show, Gaurav Khanna essays the role of Anuj Kapadia. Aurra Bhatnagar Badoni plays the role of grown up Aadhya in the show. Netizens are not happy with how Aadhya has turned out to be in the show. The sweet Bebli has turned into a angry lady who only misbehaves with her mother. In one of the recent episodes, we see that Anuj Kapadia gives an earful to Aadhya for talking rudely to Anupamaa. He says that no matter how angry she is with Anu, she cannot talk to her mother in a rude tone.

Meanwhile, Toshu and Kinjal are also in America. We see Anupamaa helping the two to take care of their daughter Pari whilst they struggle in America to survive. Fans are not happy with Anupamaa being utilised as a 'maid' by Kinjal and Toshu.