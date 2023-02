Anupamaa has kept viewers glued on with various twists and turns. We have seen how Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) is in the Shah House to look after Paritosh (Ashish Mehrotra) who is paralyzed. Hasmukh questions her decision. Kinjal says that she does her best for Toshu but no one has any regard for what she does despite being a young mother. Leela is happy that Anupamaa is home taking care of Toshu. With Anupamaa being home, the peace of the Shah House is restored. Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) sees this and thinks if he could get Anupamaa back into his life and home. He understands what she means for the Shah home. Also Read - Anupamaa SHOCKING twist: Anuj Kapadia WARNS Anu over making false promises to Chotti; picks Maya to accompany daughter on school picnic

On the other hand, Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) sees that Maya is coming closer to Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) and Choti Anu. At the Shah House, she has a fight with Leela who is upset seeing her talk with Anuj. In the coming days, Anuj will invite Maya to a family picnic. This will upset Anupamaa. She will finally understand that her absence from the Kapadia house is detrimental towards the relationship between Anuj and her. We will see a party for Anu where Anupamaa will get really close to Anuj in front of Maya.

But there is supposed to be a shocking twist in the coming days. It seems Anupamaa will see Anuj getting physical aggressively. This will come as a shocker. We have a feeling he will understand the real motives of Vanraj and they'll have a huge fight. The show is still the highest TRP-getter on TV.