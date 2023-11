Anupamaa is one of the most popular shows on TV that has been ruling millions of hearts with its storyline. The current storyline of Anupamaa is focused on Anuj and Anu who are trying to balance the Shah family and Kapadias. Anuj brings Baa-Bapuji to the Kapadia house and takes care of them, While, Malti Devi feels jealous and taunts Baa. BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - Anupamaa: Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna TV show to take a leap; check shocking twists

Makers of Anupamaa have planned a leap, wherein Anuj, Anu and Choti Anu will move to America. Fans of MaAn will witness a separation track soon. Anuj and Anupamaa will be seen enjoying their romantic time in the US, when the latter will get hints of Anuj parting ways. Anuj will then move into life with another woman but feels incomplete without Anu.

In the upcoming episode of Anupamaa, Bapuji will start forgetting things due to his Alzheimer and he will forget about his son Vanraj. As Vanraj returns, he comes to take Baa and Bapuji from the Kapadia house and tells them to return to the Shah house, But, Baa-Bapuji loses faith in Vanraj and feels that MaAn is their budhape ka sahara. What will happen next?