Anupamaa upcoming spoiler alert: Anupamaa show plot sees Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) show Barkha (Ashlesha Sawant) her real place. Barkha did not expect that Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) and Anupamaa would reunite. But Ankush (Rohit Bakshi) proved to be a good brother, as he tried his level best to make Anuj realize that his love is much greater than his guilt. On the other side, Paritosh scolded Pakhi (Muskaan Bamne) and Kinjal (Nidhi Shah) for not praying for Anuj. Once again, Anuj left the office, as he did not have the courage to face Anupamaa. Viewers really don't like this side of Gaurav Khanna, aka Anuj Kapadia.

Anupamaa upcoming twist

In the upcoming episode of Anupamaa, we can see Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) again reach Mumbai, and this time Pakhi goes to meet her buddy and make him realize, but again she fails, and Anuj has not understood anything. Maaya (Chhavi Pandey) and Barkha get super excited. Later, we can see Anuj think about Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) and how he can give her so much pain. When he faces her, what will be the reaction of Anupamaa? Pakhi (Muskaan Bamne) gets very angry, and goes away from there, we will see that Anupamaa and Anuj's paths are going very differently as they cannot reunite.

Anuj is gone forever

In the future episode of Anupamaa, we can see they are going to meet on their first anniversary, where Anuj gives her divorce papers. This will break Anupamaa completely, and viewers are also very disappointed to see that this is coming in some upcoming episodes. Now that all the happenings are over, finally Anupamaa moves from Ahmedabad, and the story takes a six-year leap, in which we can see Anupamaa as a new business tycoon. We expect that when we see a new Anupamaa, it might be possible that her nature will also change because viewers want a stylish and charming Anupamaa, and they do not want Anupamaa to cry for people who are not deserving.