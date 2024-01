Anupamaa TV show has got all the fans hooked. Though Rupali Ganguly starrer witnessed a dip in TRP numbers a few weeks ago, it regained its throne in the last week of December 2023. A lot of drama is taking place in Rajan Shahi's show. After divorcing Anuj Kapadia, Anupamaa moved to America to start a new life but that too only after keeping herself in isolation for over five years. Anuj and daughter Aadhya are also in America now. The makers have been teasing fans over reunion of MaAn. What is going to happen next? Also Read - Anupamaa upcoming spoiler: Aadhya's panic attack, mentally unstable Samar comes back and more interesting twists in the show

Well the latest track is about Aadhya's party. Shruti, who is now engaged to Anuj, organises for a party for Aadhya and invites Joshi ben aka Anupamaa to cook for the bash. Anu even gives a dance performance at the party on public demand. However, Aadhya suffers a panic attack. As Anu dances, Aadhya falls down on the ground and has a major panic attack. Anuj Kapadia is not in the house then. As he gets to know about Aadhya's panic attack, he rushes to her. In the upcoming episode, we shall see Shruti asserting that Anuj tell her everything about his and Aadhya's past with Anupamaa. Also Read - Anupamaa: Chandni Bhagwanani aka new Pakhi gets candid on bond with Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey [Exclusive]

In the upcoming episodes, we shall see that Anuj learns that it was Anupamaa who had come to their house. Anuj rushes to restaurant to see whether Joshi Ben is actually Anupamaa or not as her description matches perfectly. But as Yashpal has fired Anupamaa for being late, Anuj won't find her at the restaurant. They will miss meeting each other just by a few seconds. On the other hand, Anuj will be able to relate to Aadhya's panic attack. Then he may decide to stay away from Anupamaa as much as possible looking at his daughter's condition. The upcoming storyline could be of Anuj Kapadia marrying and getting close to Shruti only for the sake of his daughter Aadhya.

Oh does anyone feels in this PC #AnujKapadia went to Yashpal's restaurant to look for Joshi Ben to find out if she is really #Anupamaa as Joshi Ben's description is same as Anu? But unfortunately when he get there he'll be told JB doesn't work there anymore? #MaAn #AadhyaKapadia pic.twitter.com/qNUP9V6tq3 — ??? ♒ (@MaAn_Muse) January 7, 2024

Anuj and Anupamaa's fans are desperate to see them coming face-to-face. Their love is said to be eternal and MaAn fans want these to get back together. But will that ever happen?