Anupamaa upcoming spoiler alert: The current plot of Anupamaa is going to be very emotional as Rupali Ganguly who plays Anupamaa's character, showing great acting where we can see Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) finally announce that he will come back to her. Hearing this Anupamaa cries and thanks God that everything will be fine soon. Once again, we can see Maaya (Chhavi Pandey) start an emotional blackmail on Anuj, and also Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) gets disappointed listening to Anuj's announcement. After a long episode, we can see that Anupamaa is going to be happy, and everyone congratulates Anupamaa that MaAn will be coming together. Let's hope for the best that Anuj this time doesn't distrust Anupamaa. Also Read - Anupamaa: Pakhi calls Maya a husband stealer and home breaker; warns her against coming in way of Anuj and Anu

Maaya has planned to seperate MaAn

In the upcoming episode of Anupamaa, we can see that Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) is sure that Anuj (Gaurav Khanna)will not come. We can see that Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) is very happy and tells her mother and brother that now that Anuj will come, they have to not worry about her; everything will be fine. We can also see Maaya (Chhavi Pandey) put on sindoor for Anuj's name and wear a mangalsutra. Viewers do not understand what Maaya will do this time to stop Anuj. Also Read - Anupamaa's upsetting twist: Anu and Anuj to finally reunite? Will it be the beginning of a new phase or the end forever?

Anupamaa upcoming twist

In the future track of Anupamaa, we can see that finally Anuj is very happy, and he decides to go back with his Anupamaa, but a twist comes when Maaya plays a game in which she traps Anuj. It might be possible that in this trap, she is going to use her daughter. It might be possible that because of the parent-teacher meeting in Choti Anu's School, Maaya will put a sindoor and mangalsutra on and convince herself that she is going to convince Anuj for this, and she is also going to take her picture and send it to Anupamaa and tell her that Anuj and she are getting married. This will cause a big misunderstanding between them. MaAn will be reunited, but after a leap. Also Read - Anupamaa: Anuj sends message to Anu via Vanraj, promises he'll be back soon as he loves her; fans love the way he put Mr Shah in his place

Will Anupmaa also lose trust after seeing Maaya's picture, or will she find out the truth?